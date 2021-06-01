Poots reveals new party roles but no ministerial announcements

DUP Leader Edwin Poots says he will not be making any ministerial announcements yet, following a meeting with elected members at Stormont.

There had been speculation Mr Poots was due to name new ministers on Tuesday, a move which former leader Arlene Foster said would lead to her standing down as First Minister.

Mr Poots did reveal some new roles in the party - East Belfast MLA Joanne Bunting has been appointed as chief whip, and Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley as chief of staff.

South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke and North Belfast MLA Trevor Clarke will be assistant party whips, while DUP Deputy Leader Paula Bradley and party secretary Michelle McIlveen are to take on new roles with responsibility for the welfare of DUP elected representatives.

However the party leader said he will take more time to decide who will form his front bench team.

Mr Poots described the moves as "initial changes" and indicated decisions on other roles, such as ministers, would follow in the coming days.

"There'll be further announcements to be made in a number of days' time," he told a Stormont press conference.

The DUP leader denied that it had been his intention to unveil ministers on Tuesday, adding: "That is something that I will do when I'm ready to do it."

Mr Poots also downplayed suggestions the process of re-nominating a First and deputy First minister - triggered once Ms Foster resigns - could become a political friction point, amid speculation Sinn Féin could use it to gain assurances from the DUP on the Irish language.

"Certainly I have received no ultimatums nor do I expect to receive an ultimatum," he said.

Meanwhile, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says he hopes Edwin Poots will address concerns about division within the party.

The Lagan Valley MP, who lost out to Mr Poots in the race to become DUP leader last month, said that people in Northern Ireland want to see a unionism that "reaches out".

He said: "Those concerns do need to be addressed and I hope that Edwin and his team will look very carefully at what is being said.

"My concern is for Northern Ireland. We all want to see political stability. We are emerging from a pandemic, our economy needs a boost.

"We will wait and see what the party leader does in terms of his ministerial appointments. We need to move Northern Ireland forward."

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis says he wants to see a stable Stormont emerge in the weeks ahead.

Speaking in Hillsborough, he added: "I know that all the party leaders want to see a stable Stormont and Executive as that is how we deliver for the people of Northern Ireland.

"The things I have been hugely impressed with over the last year or so is the way that, despite coming back into office and the Executive just weeks before Covid came upon us, the Executive has worked together through that period to focus on the people of NI.

"People across the community want to see the Executive working together, delivering on the New Decade, New Approach commitments that everybody made and delivering for the people of Northern Ireland.

"I would be very keen for all party leaders to want to see that going forward. I am very hopeful we will see that in the weeks ahead."