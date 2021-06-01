Royal status awarded to Hillsborough village

Royal status has been awarded to the village of Hillsborough in Co Down - meaning it will officially become 'Royal Hillsborough' later this year.

It will be the first town or village in Northern Ireland to be given the royal prefix.

Hillsborough Castle is the residence of The Queen and other members of the Royal family when visiting Northern Ireland.

The move comes in Northern Ireland's centenary year.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis said: "This is fantastic news for the village of Hillsborough, a truly wonderful place that deserves this special honour."