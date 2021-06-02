Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has given its backing for a memorial to be built to the LGBT rights activist Mark Ashton.

Mark was a prominent gay rights activist who grew up in Portrush.

After completing his studies in the town, he moved to London where he became an influential figure in the the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners movement during the Miners' strike.

Mark died through AIDS only a few years after the strikes in 1987 at the age of just 26.

Almost 30,000 people have now signed a public petition in support of the statue, with the council's backing coming after a proposal was brought by the SDLP.

Mark Ashton

The Group Leader Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop said Mark's life of activism and support for equality should be a source of inspiration. “I am delighted that the SDLP proposal for a memorial to Mark Ashton has been ratified by Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

"It is fitting that our motion received ratification at the beginning of Pride month and I hope that it sends a message to LGBT+ people across our district that they are valued and loved. “Mark dedicated his life to activism and the pursuit of equal rights. Whether it was for workers or the LGBT+ community, his passion for justice was an inspiration.

"I hope that a lasting memorial will inspire a new generation and demonstrate our immense pride in his life’s work. “Local activists and trade unions have already raised a significant sum to help deliver the project.

"I am looking forward to working with Mark’s family to help create a lasting tribute to his immense legacy.”

The UUP Councillor Darryl Wilson also welcomed the move taken by the council.

"Mark Ashton did try to promote the advancement of LGBTQ rights during the 1980s.

"That on its own is highly commendable, at a time when being part of the LGBTQ community was very, very difficult.

It was frowned upon and it had a devastating impact on so many young people right across the United Kingdom at that time, and still does to an extent today. Cllr Darryl Wilson

"Thankfully, Northern Ireland is becoming a more progressive society, and for that fact alone, the work that Mark carried was very commendable and should be noted."