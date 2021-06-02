Four arrested over shots fired by masked men in Derry

Four people have been arrested by police investigating an incident in Londonderry last month, during which masked men fired shots in the air.

It was reported to police that at least 12 masked men had gathered in the Ardfoyle area of Derry, just off Bishop Street, shortly before 9pm on Friday 21 May.

Officers subsequently became aware of footage circulating on social media of shots being fired.

Searches have been carried out in the city and four men – aged 29, 42, and two aged 39 – have been arrested under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to Musgrave police station for questioning, while a number of items have also been seized for further examination.