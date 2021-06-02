Introduction of Brexit pet travel checks delayed

There will be a delay to the introduction of Brexit pet travel checks on animals entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain until at least October 1, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has announced.

The checks had been expected to begin in July.

Under the new rules, animals would have needed a rabies vaccine, an EU pet passport and a tapeworm treatment, for travel across the Irish Sea.

Mr Poots said: "In order to provide much-needed clarity, I have taken the decision to delay routine pet travel checks for citizens travelling from GB to NI with their pets until at least October 1.

"This is to allow a further period for the ongoing UK Government/EU discussions, where pet travel is under consideration, to provide direction on both the requirements necessary and any potential flexibilities.

"Pet owners have had little time to prepare to meet the new conditions for pet travel, which have come as a result of the agreement reached between the UK and EU."

Mr Poots added: "I have written to the EU on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland, highlighting that these requirements for pet travel are not necessary.

"Given that the last case of rabies on these islands was in 1922, these are unnecessary medical interventions.

This issue is yet another example of why the Northern Ireland Protocol is not fit for purpose. Edwin Poots MLA, Agriculture Minister

A new raft of checks on goods at the ports of Belfast and Larne under the terms of the Protocol have sparked anger among unionists who feel Northern Ireland is being separated from the rest of the UK.

Talks are continuing between the EU and the UK Government to solve some of the issues linked to the Protocol, but many unionists have called for the Protocol to be scrapped.