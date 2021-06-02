Legal advice sought over DUP 'boycott' of North-South meetings

Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is seeking legal advice on a potential judicial review against ministers who refuse to attend North-South ministerial meetings.

It comes after a North South Ministerial Council meeting on language did not go ahead on Wednesday because DUP Junior Minister Gordon Lyons did not attend.

The meeting could not take place as, under Stormont rules, any meeting with the Irish Government involving a nationalist Executive minister must include an accompanying unionist minister.

The DUP has failed to take part in a number of cross-border political meetings in recent months, having made clear that north-south co-operation would be affected amid its campaign against Brexit's Irish Sea border.

North-South ministerial meetings are an integral part of the political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement, alongside the Executive and the Assembly. They need to be functioning properly with ministers from all parties attending. Deirdre Hargey, Sinn Féin

“Today was the second occasion that a minister failed to attend a meeting on languages with Dublin ministers and preventing the meeting from going ahead,” Ms Hargey said.

“As well as being disrespectful to the Irish language community, it is totally unacceptable for government business to be impeded in this way by a DUP boycott of one of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.

“This arrogant disrespect cannot be allowed to continue.”

Ms Hargey added that it may constitute a breach of the ministerial code, adding that she has now asked the Department for Communities for legal advice on bringing a judicial review.

The move represents another ratcheting up of tensions within Stormont’s power-sharing administration.

Meanwhile, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has also said the North-South meetings must function properly with ministers from all parties attending.

“The public want to see good government and they want good public services. They equally expect to see political agreements delivered upon," the Sinn Féin deputy leader said.

"Those commitments include equality for the LGBT community, for women, and for the Irish language.

"They also include the full operation of all the political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement, including the North-South Ministerial Council and the British-Irish Council."

Ms O'Neill has called on DUP leader Edwin Poots to confirm whether he will attend the forthcoming North-South ministerial meeting, adding that "the DUP boycott cannot be allowed to continue".

