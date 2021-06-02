No further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,153, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 84 new positive cases, out of 2,301 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 484 positive cases.

There are currently 17 people with coronavirus being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – two of them are in intensive care, but none on ventilators.

However, emergency departments have been coming under severe strain.

According to the latest waiting time figures, the average wait time to be seen at Craigavon Area Hospital's ED is the worst at 7.5 hours., but other hospitals are also seeing lengthy wait times.

People are being urged to use the appropriate service for their situation and where possible to use the 'Phone First' system before attending an emergency department.