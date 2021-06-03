Calls for funding response to waiting list crisis

The SDLP Minister and Deputy Leader Nichola Mallon MLA is to propose that the Finance Minister bring forward options for funding a response to the current hospital waiting list crisis. The SDLP Minister said the true test of government must be how it delivers for people most in need. Nichola Mallon MLA said: “335,000 people are waiting on our hospital waiting lists, crippled by pain and distress. As a Government none of us can turn a blind eye, we have to roll up our sleeves and do something about it. “While it’s clear our health service has been under sustained stress for years and that has been compounded by the Covid pandemic, we need to act now to help alleviate the pressure. “In NDNA all parties in the Executive signed up to taking the politics out of health and putting the welfare of patients first.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon Credit: UTV

"Now, more than ever, is the moment to realise that pledge. I will be proposing now that all Ministers work together to prioritise this crisis, I’m not interested in the political distractions or sham political fights, we need to get on with doing our jobs," Ms Mallon added. “The true test of leadership must be what it delivers for citizens. Right now, patients are waiting, they can wait no more. I

" will propose that options are now brought forward by the Finance Minister to fund the hole in our health service and to tackle waiting lists plaguing our communities.”

The calls from Nichola Mallon come amidst a second consecutive night of pressures on Northern Ireland's emergency departments and its ambulance service.

People are being urged to only attend A&E if they are in a life threatening condition, seriously ill or injured.

The topic of health is also expected to be discussed on Thursday afternoon as Boris Johnson chairs a meeting of the four UK nations on the coronavirus recovery.

Northerrn Ireland's First and Deputy First Ministers will attend the meeting, along with Nicola Sturgeon, Mark Drakeford, the Chancellor, along with the Secretaries of State for each of the devolved nations.