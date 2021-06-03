DUP leader says he will attend the next north-south ministerial meeting

DUP leader Edwin Poots has said that he intends to lead a team into the next north-south ministerial meeting on June 18.

Earlier on Thursday, he had denied boycotting some meetings in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Edwin Poots says he has not refused to attend North-South meetings

He spoke after his first meeting as party leader with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The announcement follows rising tensions as Sinn Fein and the SDLP said they were seeking legal advice over the non-attendance of DUP ministers at recent North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) sectoral meetings.

Mr Poots said: "It would be my intention to lead the DUP team to that meeting.

"I believe that there are important issues that we need to discuss and deal with.

"On the basis that there is going to be a serious attempt to assist in dealing with the protocol I believe that we should be seeking to help normalise relationships once again."

Earlier, Mr Poots told the Stormont Agriculture Committee he had not refused to attend any north-south meetings.

He said: "I have absolutely no issue in fulfilling all of my responsibilities under the Ministerial Code and have every intention of doing so."

Meanwhile, Edwin Poots has said a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin about tensions surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol was "positive, frank and useful.

Mr Martin said they had shared views on issues including north-south cooperation, the protocol and Covid-19

The Northern Ireland Protocol was one of the main issues discussed at the meeting.

A new raft of checks on goods at the ports of Belfast and Larne under the terms of the protocol have sparked anger among unionists.

Micheál said that he recognised the "genuine concerns" among unionists and loyalists about the protocol.

In an Irish Government statement released after the meeting, it highlighted the importance of stability and good functioning of the NI Executive and all the Institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.

It added: "Recognising and understanding the genuine concerns in unionist and loyalist communities around the Protocol, the Taoiseach said the focus needs to be on getting issues resolved and on reducing friction where we can.

"He made the point that an obvious way to make such an impact would be to reach agreement between the EU and UK on a temporary (SPS) veterinary agreement - which would do away with 80% of checks at NI ports."

The statement continued: "The taoiseach highlighted the need to use the window that is now available in the EU-UK engagement to agree a roadmap on all of the outstanding issues.

"The two leaders also discussed the importance of practical North-South cooperation continuing, including through the framework of the NSMC (North-South Ministerial Council)."