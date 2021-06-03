Edwin Poots says he has not refused to attend North-South meetings

Edwin Poots says he has not refused to attend any north-south meetings.

The DUP leader made the comment just hours before his first meeting in his new role with Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

It comes as Sinn Fein and the SDLP are seeking legal advice over the non-attendance of DUP ministers at recent North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) sectoral meetings.

Mr Poots told the Stormont Agriculture Committee: "At no point have I refused to attend north-south meetings."

"I have absolutely no issue in fulfilling all of my responsibilities under the Ministerial Code and have every intention of doing so," he said.

Last month, Mr Poots described his relationship with the Dublin Government as "really, really bad."

He said he has respect for Mr Martin but was critical of his predecessor, Leo Varadkar, and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Earlier DUP MLA Paul Givan said the north-south relationship is a "very important one", and his party wants to be in a place where it has a "good relationship with our closest neighbours."

But, turning to east-west relations, he said the Northern Ireland Protocol has caused "huge damage with no consent from the unionist people or its representatives."

"That has had a very negative influence in terms of those relationships, and that's something that we all collectively need to address," he said."

