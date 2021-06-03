Motorcyclist dies in two vehicle collision near Ballycastle

A motorcyclist has died after a two vehicle road traffic collision near Ballycastle.

The crash between a Kawasaki motorbike and Cherokee Jeep happened yesterday on 2nd June on the Cushendall Road near the town.

The man riding the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The Cushendall Road was closed for a time but it has since reopened.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the collision to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1217 on 02/06/21.