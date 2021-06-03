Portugal set to be added to amber list for NI holidaymakers

Credit: Passengers checking into Faro flight at Belfast International Airport just over a week ago.

Portugal will be added to the amber travel list for Northern Ireland holidaymakers, the Department of Health has confirmed.

This means travellers will need to self-isolate for 10 days. Portugal was only added to Northern Ireland's green list two weeks ago.

The change will come into effect from 4am on Tuesday.

There is only very few destinations on the so called green list and it has sparked frustration amongst people who are currently out there and for those who have booked.

Meanwhile, Stormont also took decisions around hospitality at its weekly meeting on the coronavirus pandemic following a paper submitted by Economy Minister Diane Dodds.

On Thursday, Ministers agreed to end the table service requirement for unlicensed premises such as cafes, as well as for buffets.

This decision will require new legislation to be passed, and it is understood that the departments of health and the economy will work together on that move.

During that meeting, ministers also discussed the return of live music for venues following a paper from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

In a video message posted to Twitter, Ms Hargey said she asked the Executive to look at the earliest date possible for a return to live music in bars, restaurants and venues.

Ms Hargey said she asked the Executive to look at the earliest date possible for a return to live music in bars, restaurants and venues.

She said: "I have engaged with the sector and announced millions of pounds in funding to put money back in their pockets.

"I look forward to the return of live music in bars and venues as soon as possible so that we can all begin to support them once again in person."

It is understood decisions may be made around live music at the next Thursday's meeting of the Executive.