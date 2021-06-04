Targeted Covid-19 testing to be carried out in Kilkeel area

A small number of probable cases of the Covid-19 variant now known as the Delta variant and first detected in India have been identified in the Kilkeel area of Co Down.

According to the Public Health Agency, early results are suggestive of the variant, but it has not yet been confirmed.

As a precaution, the PHA is asking asymptomatic people to get tested in selected, targeted neighbourhoods within the Kilkeel area to try to reduce the risk of spread in the community.

Households in the affected areas will be contacted directly by the PHA in the coming days and testing will be open to everyone in those areas over the age of five.

Dr Stephen Bergin, Interim Director of Public Health at the PHA, said: “This testing in the Kilkeel area is a precautionary measure to identify asymptomatic cases and prevent community spread.

“We encourage all those eligible in the neighbourhoods identified by the agency to present for testing.”

He added: “This is a reminder to everyone through Northern Ireland to continue to carry out all public health measures to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Continue with good hand and respiratory hygiene, keep your distance of two metres from others where possible, wear a face covering where necessary, keep rooms well ventilated, and if you’re offered the vaccine, book your appointment.

“Stopping the spread of the virus will help save lives.”