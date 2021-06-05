Covid-19 testing programme underway in Kilkeel

A precautionary testing programme is now underway in Kilkeel, amid concern about the potential strain of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The Public Health Agency says it has identified "a small number of probable cases" of the variant, which was first detected in India, in the Co Down town.

"These early results are suggestive of the variant but this has not been confirmed," a spokesperson said.

"As a precautionary measure we are asking asymptomatic people to get tested in selected, targeted neighbourhoods within the in the Kilkeel area."

Three testing centres have now opened and the PHA says it will contact households in the areas the testing covers during the coming days.

It comes as the town's high school has confirmed that the coronavirus pandemic is still having an impact on school life.

In a post on Facebook, principal of Kilkeel High School Victor Coert confirmed Covid-19 cases within the school community and more disruption for pupils.

He said an "enhanced clean" of the school will be conducted on Monday.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council says it's "fully supporting the PHA" in its efforts and is encouraging people to take part in testing.

“Testing is open to everyone in these areas over the age of five years old, and households in the areas of Kilkeel that this testing covers will be contacted directly by the PHA in the coming days," said Councillor Cathy Mason.

“We encourage those contacted to take part in the testing to help reduce any potential spread in the community.

"This is a precautionary measure and the council is fully supporting the PHA in its efforts."

Meanwhile the Health Department says there been no further Covid-19 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, and another 95 confirmed cases of the virus.