Hundreds attend loyalist protest rally in Portadown

Hundreds of people have taken part in a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Loyalists gathered in the town centre on Saturday in demonstration over the controversial protocol and what organisers said is "two-tier policing".

A number of bands took part in the rally and a few speakers also addressed the crowd.

The PSNI said officers attended "a number of un-notified processions in Portadown which merged at West Street before walking together to join a protest in the centre of the town".

A spokeseperson went on: “Around 300 people took part in the processions and an additional 500 attended the protest, which started at 3pm.

"The crowd was made up mostly of families and there were no issues."

They added that an evidence-gathering operation was in place and said police will review the footage and consider any suspected breaches of parading legislation.

A new raft of checks on goods at the ports of Belfast and Larne under the terms of the protocol has sparked anger among unionists and loyalists.

Talks are continuing between the EU and the UK Government to solve some of the issues linked to the protocol, but many unionists have called for the protocol to be scrapped.

Unionists and loyalists who opposed the protocol say it created a "border in the Irish Sea", distancing Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has called on the PSNI to investigate the alleged breaches of parade legislation at Saturday's event.

The Upper Bann representative added: "While everyone has a right to peaceful protest there is an onus on everyone to act within the law."