'More difficult' for Poots if not First Minister - Lewis

The secretary of state has suggested that Edwin Poots' decision not to become First Minister will make things more difficult in terms of access to the Prime Minister.

Brandon Lewis made the comments in the Sunday Times.

He told the newspaper that Mr Poots would not have regular access to the secretary of state or with Boris Johnson.

"When we have meetings with the devolved authorities and the Prime Minister it is with the First Minister and deputy First Minister, it's not with the party leaders," Mr Lewis said.

"When there's a royal visit, it's with the first and deputy first minister.

"Having the leader of the largest party which has the first minister not be the First Minister will make things more difficult."

It comes amid speculation that Mr Poots will announce his new ministerial team by the end of this week.

The new DUP leader has said he will nominate a colleague as First Minister, stating that he wants to focus on the party.

Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan is widely tipped to take on the role of First Minister after Arlene Foster steps down.