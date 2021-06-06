No further Covid-19 deaths recorded in NI

There have been no further Covid-19 deaths recorded by the Department of Health in the last 24-hour reporting period in Northern Ireland.

There were another 69 confirmed cases of the virus recorded.

Meanwhile, volunteers were back out on the ground in Kilkeel, Co Down, on Sunday delivering leaflets encouraging residents to get a coronavirus test.

The precautionary testing programme comes amid concern over cases of the Delta variant.

Meanwhile travel agents have called for the release of promised funding from the Executive to help them keep afloat, as tough travel rules hit the industry hard.

It comes as holiday makers face a rush to get home from Portugal before Tuesday, when quarantine rules will come into force.