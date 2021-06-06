Trevor Ringland appointed as NI special envoy to US

The former Ireland rugby international Trevor Ringland has been appointed as the UK's first special envoy to the United States on Northern Ireland.

The move was announced by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis on Sunday.

It has been welcomed by the DUP and UUP - however Sinn Féin says the Executive was not consulted.

Mr Ringland has said he's 'honoured' to take up the role, which is aimed at strengthening ties between the nations.

"I very much look forward to supporting the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in ensuring the UK Government's policies on Northern Ireland are well represented to US audiences and playing my part in forging deeper political, social and economic ties between our two countries," he said.

The solicitor and community activist will be the first special envoy to promote Northern Ireland across the US administration, Congress and within the Irish American community.

As special envoy, Mr Ringland will also be tasked to work with US firms and investors with an interest in Northern Ireland.

Brandon Lewis said: "I am delighted that Trevor has accepted my invitation to take up this position to represent the UK Government in Northern Ireland, working to support its best interests in the United States."

Sinn Féin deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill described the decision to "unilaterally" appoint a special envoy to the US as "arrogant and disrespectful".

"Brandon Lewis's decision to unilaterally make such an appointment directly relating to the North's interests and priorities without consulting the democratically mandated Executive smacks of Tory arrogance and disrespect," she said.

"That is not an acceptable way of doing business."

Meanwhile the UUP leader Doug Beattie said the creation of the role is "great news and provides fantastic opportunities".

He added: "The Government's appointment of Mr Ringland in that role is a very positive step forward and I hope everyone gives him their support as his work begins."