Demand for therapy dogs for children rockets during pandemic

A charity that provides therapy dogs, often for children with autism, says demand has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic – with more than 300 enquiries last year alone.

One in every 22 children of school age in Northern Ireland has a diagnosis of autism and that figure is rising, with more parents then looking for support.

More and more are turning to four-legged friends who can become lifelines for families.

Dogs have been requested to help with a range of issues, from physical disabilities to mental wellbeing, and they can go to families or even schools to provide assistance with therapy.

Families who have been fortunate enough to have one of our dogs during lockdown have said they’re dogs, but they’re frontline workers. Geraldine McGaughey, Assistance Dogs NI

One family introduced UTV to their new companion Leo, a trainee therapy dog who has become young Eoin Ward’s best friend.

Eoin has a diagnosis of autism and ADHD and his mum Suzy explained that just taking him out and about had previously been a source of anxiety for the family, wondering how he would cope or react to his surroundings.

However, that all changed because of Leo.

“The difference in our family life has been unbelievable, the difference for Eoin is just fantastic,” Suzy said.

“His anxiety levels have gone down, his aggression has gone down, he’s happier, he’s trying to communicate through the dog.

“He has got a friend.”

Leo and Eoin are already best friends. Credit: UTV

Leo is still training, so his adventures with the Ward family are just beginning, but he is already one of the family.

“When he gets a full working coat, he’ll have the same rights as guide dogs and other assistance dogs, so he will come everywhere with us,” Suzy said.

“We’re just really excited about that and what the future’s going to bring with Leo.”

