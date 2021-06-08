Arrests as 90,000 prescription tablets seized

Police have seized more than 90,000 prescription tablets with a street value of more than £100,000.

Among the drugs recovered by the Organised Crime Task Force were diazepam, pregabalin, methadone, modafinil and prescription painkillers.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the seizures during follow-up searches, and police said their investigations are ongoing.

It's believed the tables were "destined for addresses throughout Northern Ireland", and the justice minister says their discovery "has left our community a safer place".

Naomi Long added: “I commend everyone involved in what has been a hugely successful operation.

"The drugs that have been removed from circulation by this operation means our communities are safer places today."

The searches took place between 18 and 25 May as part of the global Operation Pangea XIV 2021, co-ordinated by INTERPOL.

It is aimed at disrupting the illicit online supply of medicines, as well as raising awareness of the significant health risks associated with buying medicines counterfeit and illicit pharmaceuticals and medical devices on the Internet.

John McVea, Head of Criminal Investigation Branch at the PSNI said: “Operation Pangea sends a clear message to those intent on supplying counterfeit and unlawful prescription drugs in Northern Ireland, that we will do everything in our collective power to disrupt and prevent their importation and supply."

Health Minister Robin Swann urged people "not to be fooled" by websites offering cut-price medicines without prescription which "could expose you to a dangerous counterfeit or substandard medicine".

He added: "The risk to the public due to illegal or counterfeit medicines is very real.

"Operation Pangea has shown that the illicit medicines recovered were destined for addresses throughout Northern Ireland, leaving none of our communities immune from the dangers presented by drugs like these."