Medical equipment from NI 'saves over 1,000 lives in India'

Medical equipment flown from Northern Ireland to India has saved more than 1,000 lives in one of the country's worst Covid-hit areas, according to a medical official in the city of Jhalawar.

Last month the Department of Health sent three containerised oxygen generator plants to the country, to help in the battle against coronavirus.

The shipment, which also contained 1000 ventilators from across the UK, was flown from Belfast International Airport on one of the world’s largest cargo planes, funded by the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

One of the oxygen generators - which can produce 500 litres of oxygen per minute – was delivered to Jhalawar Medical College in the district of Rjastthan.

The hospital was overwhelmed by the volume of Covid-19 patients and had run out of oxygen.

Mohammed Junaid, senior medical official at Jhalawar Medical College, told UTV the generator had helped them control the crisis.

“We were in crisis. We were not able to provide oxygen to patients who were in need of oxygen," he said.

“With the plant working, it must have helped save one thousand lives."

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann said: “It shows what we can do when we all work together."

Lord Ahmad, Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth said this "demonstrates the strong unity across the UK to support India in its time of crisis".