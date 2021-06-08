Paul Givan announced as NI's new First Minister

Paul Givan has been nominated by the DUP to be Northern Ireland's new First Minister.

The Lagan Valley assembly member will take over from Arlene Foster, who was ousted as DUP leader following a leadership challenge in April.

Mr Givan said: "There is a huge responsibility that comes with this position, particularly in serving the people of Northern Ireland."

It comes as the new DUP Leader Edwin Poots announced his new ministerial team at Stormont.

Strangford MLA Michelle McIlveen becomes education minister, North Antrim MLA Paul Frew becomes economy minister, and Foyle MLA Gary Middleton will be a junior minister in the Executive Office.

While the new education minister and economy minister will take up their roles on Monday, replacing Peter Weir MLA and Diane Dodds MLA, a re-nomination process involving Sinn Féin will have to be undertaken before Mr Givan assumes office.

Once the outgoing First Minister resigns, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill will automatically be removed as well due to the joint nature of the positions.

The DUP and Sinn Féin must then select their replacements within seven days, and if one party declines, then a functioning Executive cannot be formed and a snap election could be held.

Revealing Mr Givan as First Minister designate, Mr Poots paid tribute to Mrs Foster, thanking her for the "excellent work" she had done, as well as to the ministers who were replaced.

Both Peter Weir and Diane Dodds tweeted best wishes to their successors, but said the appointments showed "little sign of healing" in the party.

Mr Weir said: "There are some great appointments but disappointed to leave education, and in the balance of appointments it is sad there is little sign of healing or reaching out."

Meanwhile Ms Dodds said: "It is regrettable however that the new team announced today does not match the rhetoric about healing and bringing the party together."

The new appointments come as the DUP has been left reeling by a number of resignations.

South Down DUP constituency association chairman and councillor Glynn Hanna, his daughter Diane Forsythe, association member Richard McKee, and councillor Kathryn Owen all announced their resignations this week.

The latest to quit is Upper Bann association member Roberta McNally.

In her resignation statement posted on social media, Ms McNally referred to scenes at a party executive meeting to ratify Mr Poots as leader last month.

Outgoing First Minister Mrs Foster previously indicated that she will stand down when Mr Poots names a new ministerial team.

But Mr Poots said Mrs Foster will remain as First Minister to lead a British-Irish Council meeting in her home constituency of Fermanagh on Friday.