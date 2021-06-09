New fire training facility gets green light in Co Tyrone

A new training facility for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services has been approved.

The £42.2 million investment is a Northern Ireland Executive flagship project and represents the largest capital build ever undertaken by NIFRS.

Mid Ulster Council has granted planning approval for the final phase of the Learning and Development Centre.

It is set to include a specialist driving and road traffic collision training area, a training environment for collapsed buildings and below ground rescue, a flood water rescue training facility and a call out village which will include a bungalow, a semi-detached dwelling and a detached dwelling.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022 and to be completed in 2024. Credit: Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

It will be built close to the existing Tactical Firefighting Facility on the site which opened in September 2019 as Phase One of the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022 and to be completed in 2024.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill welcomed the granting of planning permission.

We are another important step closer to opening the doors on a world-class firefighter training centre which can simulate real life and death scenarios. Arlene Foster, First Minister

"The new facilities will enable a transformation in how training is delivered as part of a significant shift in the modernising of the service."

Ms O'Neill said: "I welcome this significant investment in Mid Ulster, which will provide a real boost for the regional economy and the people of the area.

"Securing planning approval represents real progress in this hugely important project. The new centre will benefit us all; through the continued development of a first class fire and rescue service that protects our whole community.

"It will also ensure our firefighters have access to the training experiences and facilities they deserve."

Health Minister Robin Swann added: "This flagship project is the largest capital investment ever undertaken by NIFRS and further enhances the Service's ability to protect the lives of everyone in Northern Ireland."

Chief Fire and Rescue officer Michael Graham said it was a "really important milestone in this ambitious project."

"The delivery of Phase 2 has been achieved through years of planning and hard work by many people," he said.

"This approval brings us a step closer to delivering the world class training facilities our Firefighters deserve and I commend everyone involved in the project to date."