No breakthrough in UK and EU talks over Northern Ireland border checks

There has been no major breakthrough in protocol talks between the UK and EU.

A meeting took place in London on Wednesday with both parties trying to resolve outstanding issues over the implementation of trade checks across the Irish Sea.

Ahead of the talks Lord Frost warned that time was running out to reach agreement and called on the EU to adopt a "common sense" approach to checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Mr Sefcovic warned that Brussels would act "firmly and resolutely" if the UK unilaterally decided to delay checks intended to ensure there was no return to a hard border with the Republic.

Following hours of talks, Lord Frost said they had had a "frank and honest discussion" but that there had been "no breakthroughs" over the Northern Ireland Protocol in the agreement.

He said that the two sides had, however, agreed to carry on talking in an effort to achieve a breakthrough.

"The problem we've got is the protocol is being implemented in a way which is causing disruption in Northern Ireland and we had some pretty frank and honest discussions about that situation today," he said.

"There weren't any breakthroughs. There aren't any breakdowns either and we're going to carry on talking.

"What we really now need to do is very urgently find some solutions which support the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, support the peace process in Northern Ireland and allow things to return to normal."

The British Government said it remained concerned there had been no "substantive progress" in a number of areas in talks with the EU on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a statement following the meeting between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic, the Government said: "The UK made clear its continued commitment to constructive engagement in order to find pragmatic solutions that ensure the Protocol operates in a way that safeguards the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions, minimises its impact on the day-to-day lives of communities in Northern Ireland, and maintains the integrity of the EU's Single Market.

"The UK will continue to put forward detailed proposals, as we have throughout this year, and looks forward to discussing any proposals the EU may put forward.

"There is an urgent need for further discussions in order to make real progress, particularly to avoid disruption to critical supplies such as medicines."

However, the Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said progress had been made in some areas during the meeting - including on the supply of medicines from GB - but she said there was "still a way to go" on other sticking points.

Ms O'Neill said the UK Government needed to honour the commitments it signed up to in the NI Protocol.

"I think certainly we're probably at a crossroads point, I think that was certainly the indication from the EU side," she told a Stormont press conference.

"Certainly there's a frustration that the British Government have signed up to this agreement however they have failed to bring forward ways to implement the Protocol in its entirety."

On the issue of potential restrictions on medicine supplies into Northern Ireland from Great Britain when a grace period ends at the end of 2021, Ms O'Neill said: "We discussed in particular the issue of medicines, which is important that we find a solution there.

"And I think all sides are willing to do so and I'd be hopeful that there will be a solution found there, but there still is more work to be done."

Michelle O'Neill said it was made clear to the UK Government that an agreement with the EU on veterinary standards, even a temporary one, would remove the need for the majority of the new checks.

Ms O'Neill said she used her contribution to the discussions to highlight that the DUP does not speak for the majority of people in Northern Ireland.

The Sinn Fein vice president said she also challenged the narrative that everyone in the region believes the Protocol should be scrapped.

"I took the opportunity at the meeting to address head-on with the EU Commission and indeed with David Frost that the Protocol has afforded opportunity, it does afford protection to the local business community here but it certainly affords opportunity in that we have access to both the British market and the EU market," she said.