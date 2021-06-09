No further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,154, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 105 new positive cases, out of 2,917 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 585 positive cases.

Meanwhile, there are currently 18 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

For the second day in a row, there are no patients in intensive care.

However, hospitals remain under pressure with bed occupancy said to be at 104%.

8 hospitals are all operating beyond capacity, including the Causeway General Hospital, the Ulster Hospital and the South West Acute Hospital.

There is also 1 confirmed and active outbreak of Covid-19 in care homes.