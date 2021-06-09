Payments guaranteed under RHI slashed as part of "draconian panic measures"

Payments guaranteed under Northern Ireland's botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme were slashed as part of "draconian panic measures", the High Court heard today.

A judge was told boiler owners who signed up to the failed initiative have a legal right to tariff rates assured for 20 years.

Co Antrim poultry farmer Thomas Forgrave is challenging legislation introduced in 2019 which cut annual subsidies from £13,000 to £2,000.

His lawyers claimed he has suffered "catastrophic" consequences from a decision which breaches his right to property protected under European law.

Set up to encourage businesses and other non-domestic users to switch to environmentally friendly wood pellet burning systems, the RHI scheme was plunged into controversy after the potential cost to taxpayers emerged.

Because subsidies were higher than fuel costs it became known as "cash for ash" and was closed to new entrants in 2016.

Amid fears at one stage of a potential £700m overspend, the debacle led to the fall of Stormont's power-sharing administration in 2017.

A public inquiry identified a series of failings but found no illegality surrounding the RHI.

Mr Forgrave, an award-winning farmer who signed up to the scheme back in 2014, is seeking to judicially review the Department for the Economy and UK government for cutting payments in the Northern Ireland (Regional Rates and Energy) Act 2019.

He took over bank loans of more than £500,000 to install boilers and at all times acted in an "exemplary" way, the court heard.

His barrister, Gerald Simpson QC, argued that a catalogue of errors and defects in how the authorities ran the initiative were missed for years.

"The State did not act in good time, and that has led to what are draconian panic measures," counsel said.

Meanwhile, his client was borrowing money to switch heating systems and build chicken houses.

"He has very significantly, and now he finds, catastrophically changed his position as a result of representations from government he was entitled to take in good faith," Mr Simpson said.

The predecessor Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) should have known sooner about the problems because their counterparts in Britain were aware, he maintained.

"DETI had three years to do something about it and did nothing," Mr Simpson alleged.

He repeatedly stressed initial participants were encouraged to sign up on the promise that tariff rates would be assured, or "grandfathered", for the full scheme.

Citing a range of official documents, he contended: "It's a right to a guaranteed tariff level for 20 years, that's the bulwark of our case."

Proceedings got underway following an earlier postponement due to public consultation on shutting down the scheme and making total payments of up to £68m.

It was claimed that a failure to consider the agri-industry was among its central failings.

"All of the early publicity, and the use of the phrase 'cash for ash', intended to imply that these participants were cheats, when in fact it never occurred to the Department that there may be a usage significantly greater than they had ever thought of," he said.

Nobody spotted that the subsidy rate was greater than the cost of fuel, according to the barrister.

He went on to examine findings reached in the public inquiry chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin, including a conclusion that the scheme was a "project too far" for the Stormont Executive which should never have been adopted.

Mr Simpson argued: "Just about every assumption was wrong, fundamental safeguarding against risk was never carried out.

"Opportunities were missed to correct errors at an early stage, and that led to the panic measures."

Counsel added: "This isn't a corner shop we are talking about, this is a department of government."

The hearing continues.