Regular Covid-19 testing rolled out for all post-primary pupils in NI

Ministers have announced regular Covid-19 testing for all post-primary schools in Northern Ireland.

Since March, testing using Lateral Flow Device (LFD) tests had been made available to older students in years 12 to 14 in schools.

All school staff, including teaching and support staff have also been offered the tests.

Starting this week, the offer of twice-weekly testing will be expanded to pupils in years 8 to 11.

Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the expansion of the schools testing programme.

To date, the programme has successfully identified a significant number of positive cases in schools, enabling contact tracing and helping to minimise the risk of transmission. Asymptomatic testing should be used in addition to the range of other measures in place in schools and wider society such as social distancing, hand hygiene and face coverings Health Minister, Robin Swann

“With our successful vaccine programme, we’ve made tremendous progress in our fight against Covid-19, but we must remain cautious and take every step possible to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Testing for school staff and pupils is twice weekly, three to four days apart, using Lateral Flow Devices which provide a result within approximately 30 minutes.

The Education Minister Peter Weir also welcomed the development.

"I welcome today’s announcement to extend Lateral Flow Device testing opportunities to all post-primary pupils. I have been working closely with Minister Swann throughout this pandemic to ensure that my Department can provide the most up to date guidance to schools, taking account of all available public health advice."