Suspected pipe bomb found in Londonderry security alert

A suspected pipe bomb has been found in a security alert in Londonderry.

The suspicious object was found in the Lincoln Court area of the city on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a loud bang being heard between 11pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday night. Inspector Timothy McCullough said: “Police, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, attended the scene this afternoon and the object has now been declared a viable device. “This was a reckless act, in a busy residential area, which could have resulted in serious injury or worse. “I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1054 of 09/06/21.” Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,