Schools in NI issue warning to parents over 'cannabis sweets'

Schools in Northern Ireland are being warned over cannabis oil extracts in products that look like sweets.

The Department of Education has written to parents in a letter issuing the warning.

It said a young child is being assessed in hospital and had "inadvertently consumed cannabis" after finding what they believed to be a packet of sweets on the ground.

The Department of Education said it was informing parents after they received notification from the Public Health Agency.

"The purpose of this letter is to inform you of a warning we have received from the Public Health Agency that they are aware of products that look like familiar sweet products with colourful packets, familiar cartoon images and which are appealing to children, but that in fact contain cannabis extract, or THC - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis," the letter said.

School staff and parents have been asked to contact the police if any of the products are found.