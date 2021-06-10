Time between Covid vaccines to be reduced in NI

The Department of Health has announced it will reduce the time frame between doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines in Northern Ireland.

It will now be reduced to 8 weeks. At present there is a gap of about 10 to 12 weeks between the two doses of the vaccines.

It's hoped the move will accelerate the vaccination programme as it moves into its final phase.

It will also ensure that people across Northern Ireland have the strongest possible protection from variants of the Covid-19 virus.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said the department took the decision following the latest evidence on the Delta variant, which was first identified in India.

“They have recommended reducing the dosing interval to help protect the community from the increasing prevalence of this variant and others that may arise. It’s vital that we move as quickly as possible, with the supplies of vaccine that we have available, to ensure that the maximum number of people receive both doses so that they have fuller and longer lasting protection against the virus," he said.

“It’s vital we do everything we can and use every resource we have to ensure we continue to keep people safe. We have implemented measures at record pace to get on top of new variants and control their spread.

The tremendous success of our vaccination programme in Northern Ireland means that we are ahead of schedule, with more than 734,000 people already having received their second dose. We’ve come a long way on our journey through the pandemic and the quicker we can get our citizens fully vaccinated, the quicker we will be able to move back to a more normal way of life. Dr Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer

For those who have not yet been vaccinated, appointments for second doses will be scheduled no more than eight weeks after the first dose.

For those who have already received their first dose, scheduled appointments for second doses will remain unaffected and people should keep the date they have been given.

The Health Department has said there is no need to contact the health service as there will be no change to your arrangements.