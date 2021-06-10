Woman struck on head during armed robbery of Co Down Post Office

A female staff member has been left terrified after being struck on the head during an armed robbery of a Post Office in Ballynahinch, Co Down.

The incident unfolded when two men entered the branch on Lisburn Street in the town just before 12.30pm on Thursday.

This was a terrifying ordeal for the staff member, who thankfully has not been left with any serious injuries as a result of this incident. PSNI Detective Sergeant Ritchie

“Demands for cash were made, and a terrified female staff member was struck on the head,” PSNI Detective Sergeant Ritchie said.

“The suspects made off a short time later with a sum of cash.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact detectives in Newry on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw “a distinctive black Volkswagen Golf with a spare wheel on the front driver’s side” in the area around the time of the robbery.