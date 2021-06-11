Four men charged in connection with cross border INLA probe

Four men have been charged with a number of offences following an operation targeting organised drug criminality linked to the INLA in Londonderry.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force charged three men, aged 27, 34 and 35, with 9 offences, including possession of class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

A 42-year-old man has charged with 4 offences, including possession of class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

They are all expected to appear by video link before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Friday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.A 34-year-old man arrested as part of the same operation remains in police custody.

A number of other men have been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.