Police have arrested a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman following a robbery at post office in Co Down.

It's understood a female staff member was struck on the head during the incident in Ballynahinch.

Woman struck on head during armed robbery of Co Down Post Office

It happened when two men entered the branch on Lisburn Street in the town just before 12.30pm on Thursday.

They both remain in police custody.