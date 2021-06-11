Political leaders to meet in Enniskillen for British-Irish Council meeting

Politicians from the UK and Ireland will be at the Lough Erne Resort in Co Fermanagh for a major political conference later.

Arlene Foster, Michelle O'Neill and other Stormont ministers will be joined by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Cabinet Officer Minister Michael Gove.

The focus is set to be recovering from the pandemic as well Brexit.

It's understood to be one of Arlene Foster's final engagements as First Minister.

The former DUP leader will step down as First Minister next week after 18 months in the role following the resurrection of the Stormont Assembly in January 2020.

Speaking at her last joint Executive press conference with deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Mrs Foster said she wished they had had the opportunity to do more.

They spoke together at the site of a former high school in Lisnaskea in Mrs Foster's native Fermanagh, which is set to be redeveloped as a shared site for an Irish medium school, a health centre and a victims group.