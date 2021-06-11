'There’s always a cream bun around the corner' - Peter Weir

Peter Weir loves a cream bun on a Friday.

The fact that today is his last day as Education Minister means his team of advisers has organised a farewell “bun worry” for him at the Department of Education offices in Bangor.

Mr Weir spent the morning at Millisle Primary School in County Down.

He used his final ministerial engagement to announce a series of school initiatives linked to marking Northern Ireland’s centenary.

They include pupils organising time capsules as well as taking part in a Dragon’s Den type competition.

But Peter Weir’s last day in office is also a chance to reflect on the most challenging 18 months for teachers and pupils due to the pandemic.

Speaking in the playground of Millisle Primary Mr Weir said: “resilience and enthusiasm of young people” would stay with him.

He said not even during World War II were schools disrupted the way they had been during the last year.

Reflecting personally on his role he said, “I don’t think everyone, including myself, got it 100 percent right, but I’ve done my best.”

When Edwin Poots announced his new ministerial team on Tuesday, Peter Weir wrote on Twitter, “There are some great appointments, but disappointed to leave education and in the balance of appointments it is sad there is little sign of healing or reaching out.”

When asked again today about his thoughts about the new DUP team he repeated that he believed it was “a missed opportunity for healing” in the party.

However, Peter Weir insists he will remain in the DUP.

Finally, with a sense of the last day of term for the minister, UTV asked him if (as revealed by an adviser), he would be enjoying a cream bun to celebrate his last day.

Peter Weir replied, “I’m probably... unfortunately getting used to the cream buns on a Friday... people who know me, know I have a sweet tooth... but I guess it shows no matter what set backs there are in life, I think if there's a positive message for anybody...there’s always a cream bun around the corner.”

