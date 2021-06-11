Tyrone teen opens up about the pain of losing her mother to Covid-19

This week, should have been Nuala McLaughlin's 44th birthday, but instead her teenage daughter Orla is reflecting on the loss of her mother to Covid-19.

Nuala was devoted to 18-year-old Orla and her younger brother Eoin from Ballygawley

Nuala who was a dedicated social worker, sadly died in the South West Acute hospital in December 2020 following a number of weeks in intensive care.Orla McLaughlin, told UTV: "If I was to look back a year ago it's never somewhere I thought I would never be...but you know people would say as time goes on things do get easier but right now it's only five months on and it's still very hard to see that.."

"I just know mummy is with me and we are pushing on and doing the best for her."

"Mummy was a type of person that wouldn't want us to hold back or to sit back and be sad about things.. she would want us to push on and to do everything we always said we wanted to do," she said.

Nuala McLaughlin’s family has organised a walk, not just in memory of their mother, but also to honour every family in Northern Ireland which has lost relatives during the pandemic.

We thought it was important to do something to keep mummy's legacy alive to remember her. Orla McLaughlin

