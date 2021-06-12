More than 23,000 children in Northern Ireland have been informed which post-primary school they will transfer to in September.

The outcome of the post-primary applications, managed by the Education Authority, has been processed through an online portal for the first time.

The portal went live on Saturday, having been brought forward by a week to allow schools and parents more time to confirm placements before the end of the school term.

A total of 23,535 children are due to transfer to post-primary in September.

The Education Authority said more than 98% of children have been placed in a school of their choice with almost 85% securing a place at their first preference school.

Grammar schools in Northern Ireland did not use transfer tests to decide which pupils to admit this year for the first time in decades after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the tests.

Frances Meehan, assistant director for the Education Authority, said: "Moving applications online was the next step in our digital-first approach.

"It was especially important this year, given the Covid-19 pandemic, that we provided a simple solution that worked well for parents and we are delighted with the positive feedback we have received.

"Almost 85% of applicants were placed in their first preference school with almost 99% of all children placed in one of their school preferences."

"We appreciate that this can be a stressful time for the parents and children who are not yet placed in a school and we will work closely with them to provide support and assistance to secure a suitable placement."

The Ulster Unionist Party's Education spokesperson, Robbie Butler, said the Education Minister must work with the Education Authority to ensure that those children who have not yet received a place are given priority.

Robbie Butler Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

He said: "Initially with around 85% of pupils getting their first choice, and the majority of children getting one of their top four choices, there still remains about 280 children unplaced.

"The Minister for Education, be that Peter Weir or Michelle McIlveen, must work with and equip the Education Authority and schools to ensure no child is left behind, a child-centred approach is taken, that no child is without a place for September, and that this is addressed as a priority.

"Last year I worked for many months after September, including with parents of children with a special educational need or statement, to secure placements for them, and this year a repeat will not be acceptable."