No further coronavirus deaths and 107 new cases in Northern Ireland
There have been no further Covid-19 deaths recorded by the Department of Health in the last 24-hour reporting period.
It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,155, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.
There were another 107 confirmed cases of the virus recorded.
The department also said 1,862,979 vaccines have been administered in total.