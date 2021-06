A 24 year old man has been arrested after a petrol bomb was thrown towards a house in Lurgan.

No one was injured in the attack on William Street just just after 5:45 am but scorch damage was caused to the front door.

The man remains in custody on suspicion of a number of offences including arson endangering life with intent.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 664.