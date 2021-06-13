Taoiseach warns UK extension of protocol grace period would be 'problematic'

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said it will be "very problematic" if the UK again extends unilaterally the grace period for Northern Ireland Protocol checks.

But speaking on the Trevor Phillips on Sunday programme on Sky News, Mr Martin also insisted a breakthrough between the EU and UK was still possible "if there's a will there on both sides".

His comments came after Boris Johnson escalated his dispute with the European Union by warning he will do whatever it takes to keep goods flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister met French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel in the margins of the summit on Saturday.

Following the meetings, Boris Johnson said he would not hesitate to take unilateral action to protect the position of Northern Ireland in the increasingly bitter row over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Mr Johnson also appeared frustrated at the way the talks had gone, saying: "I've talked to some of our friends here today who do seem to misunderstand that the UK is a single country and a single territory.

"I think they just need to get that into their heads."

The Sunday Telegraph reported the comment may have been prompted by his talks with Mr Macron over the ban on shipping chilled meats from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, which is due to come into force at the end of the month.

The newspaper said the Prime Minister attempted to explain his frustration with the Northern Ireland Protocol - the part of the Brexit divorce deal covering the arrangements - by asking Mr Macron what he would do if sausages from Toulouse could not be moved to Paris.

The French president reportedly claimed the comparison did not work because Paris and Toulouse were both part of the same country, wrongly suggesting Northern Ireland is not within the UK.

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron held talks at the G7 summit Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News: "We have serially seen senior EU figures talk about Northern Ireland as if it was some kind of different country to the UK.

"It is not only offensive, it has real-world effects on the communities in Northern Ireland, creates great concern, great consternation.

"Could you imagine if we talked about Catalonia, the Flemish part of Belgium, one of the lander in Germany, northern Italy, Corsica in France as different countries? We need a bit of respect here."

The new DUP leader Edwin Poots also hit out at the reported comments by Emmanuel Macron, and has written to the French president, attaching a copy of the Good Friday Agreement with the section on Northern Ireland's constitutional status highlighted. “Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion that Northern Ireland is not part of the United Kingdom is offensive and demands a statement from the French administration which recognises Northern Ireland’s constitutional status," Mr Poots said. "This also exposes the ignorance which lies at the heart of the EU. They seem blind to the destruction the Protocol has caused to the Belfast Agreement. "It's five years since the referendum. Northern Ireland has been centre stage for most of that time yet the most powerful man in one of the most powerful EU countries still doesn’t realise that Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom. It’s incredible. "Key leaders in the European Union clearly do not even understand the basics let alone the finer details. "It is time for the Government to stop talking about fixes to the Protocol and get on with taking the necessary steps to remove it,” Mr Poots added.

Edwin Poots travelled to Dublin to meet Micheal Martin at the beginning of June.

Despite the ongoing disagreements between all sides, Micheal Martin told Sky News that the "channels do exist to get this resolved"

He added: "In particular, the Sefcovic/Frost process should be fully explored and optimised to get an agreement and I think the prospects, in my view, if there's a will there on both sides, and there is a will there from the European Union side I know that, I detect from the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the British Government is anxious to get a resolution of this, so I think we should work at it."

Mr Martin said he believed an SPS agreement (on plant and animal health measures) could remove 80% of protocol checks.

When asked about the possibility of the UK unilaterally extending the grace period for checks, Mr Martin said: "I think it will be very problematic because it's not about sausages per se, it really is about the fact that an agreement had been entered into, not too long ago, signed off by the British Government with the European Union.

"If there's consistent, unilateral deviation from that agreement, that clearly undermines the broader relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom, which is in nobody's interest and therefore that's why the UK with the EU have to work very hard now in the coming weeks.

"I know the European Union are anxious to resolve this and want to resolve it but they need to see a similar reciprocity from the UK side."

When asked if the protocol is undermining Northern Ireland's place within the UK, Mr Martin said: "We've never seen the Protocol as a constitutional issue, it doesn't in any way interfere with the constitutional status of Northern Ireland as defined and articulated in the Good Friday Agreement.

"We're very clear from the Irish Government perspective on that, but we do believe in seamless trade on the island of Ireland, it makes sense. We believe in seamless trade insofar as we possibly can between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland."