Long Covid services being established in Northern Ireland

Health Minister Robin Swann has announced new services for the treatment and assessment of post-Covid-19 syndrome, also known as ‘long Covid’. The services include the establishment of a new multidisciplinary assessment service for post-Covid-19 patients.

Elements of the new service will include: bespoke pulmonary rehabilitation / dysfunctional breathing service for patients with significant respiratory symptoms post Covid-19; follow up services for patients discharged from critical care; strengthening psychology support to all Trusts; and signposting and access to self-management resources.

Minister Swann said: “Covid-19 has presented many challenges, not least for our health service. And whilst we will continue to live with Covid-19 for some time yet, we need to focus on rebuilding our services in a post-covid era. That is a challenge.

"That is the legacy of Covid-19. We need to build back better and stronger than before and to deal with the issues coming our way post-pandemic. “Providing appropriate assessments and treatments for patients who are experiencing long-term effects of Covid-19 is an essential part of building back services.” The services will be in place across all Health and Social Care Trust areas and be open to referrals from both primary and secondary care. Minister Swann concluded: “The new services will offer dedicated support for the assessment and treatment of post-Covid-19 syndrome over the short and medium term.

"The proposed model will also strengthen core services for psychology and post-critical care recovery in the long term including follow-up services for patients.” It is anticipated that the services will be established by end of October 2021. In the meantime patients displaying long Covid symptoms will continue to be treated via existing services in both primary and secondary care.