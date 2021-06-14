Mauritian government agrees to reexamine Michaela McAreavey murder

The government of Mauritius has agreed to re-look at the case of Michaela McAreavey, the First Minister and deputy First Minister have confirmed.

The 27-year-old daughter of GAA manager Mickey Harte was murdered at a resort while on honeymoon with her husband in the country in 2011. No one has ever been jailed and serious questions have been raised about the police investigation.

An Executive Office statement has said Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill met with Michaela’s family on Monday to update them on the progress following engagement with the Mauritian government.

Options are currently being explored on how best to further support the family in their efforts to see justice delivered.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: “The death of Michaela McAreavey whilst on honeymoon touched everyone across Northern Ireland. The fact that, more than 10 years later, no one has been brought to justice for this most dreadful crime only serves to compound the grief and pain endured by Michaela’s family.

“I felt both a personal and professional responsibility to do everything possible to bring about justice for a young woman who was so cruelly taken from the many people who knew and loved her. And I’m pleased that one of my last duties as First Minister was to update the family on this important progress and show my support for their unrelenting campaign.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Michaela McAreavey was a remarkable young woman; adored by her family, friends and students. The taking of her young life was devastating for all who knew her.

“In pursuit of justice for Michaela, the Harte and McAreavey families have fought a decade-long battle with dignity and determination. We gave a commitment to support them in that battle and I’m encouraged that we have now received agreement from the Mauritian government to look again at the case.

“Michaela deserves justice and the very least her family deserve is truth. No stone should be left unturned in pursuing that, and we will continue to do all we can to see it delivered.”