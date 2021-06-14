Nominations open for ITV Fundraiser of the Year

Nominations are now open for the 2021 ITV Fundraiser of the Year - part of the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

UTV is looking for someone to represent the region – an inspiring individual who has really made a difference to others through their creative or tireless fundraising efforts.

It could be someone inspired by the late, great Captain Sir Tom Moore, or perhaps an individual who has dedicated years to raising money for good causes.

It could be someone like Liam McHugh, who was crowned the UTV Fundraiser of the Year last year for his fantastic work for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The 58-year-old’s inspiration comes from his daughter Rachel who lives with the condition.

Whatever your nominee’s story, we would love to hear about them.

They will first be considered in the ITV Regional News round of selection, then one of the regional winners will be crowned UK Fundraiser 2021.

Your nominee must be aged 16 or over and nominations close on Friday 13 August.

If you have someone in mind, head to itv.com/prideofbritain and follow the links to nominate.