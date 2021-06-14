Sinn Féin calls for Westminster intervention over Irish language act

Sinn Féin has called on the British Government to intervene and legislate for Irish language protections at Westminster.

The clock is ticking on the future of Stormont's powersharing Executive following the resignation of Arlene Foster as First Minister.

An ongoing stand-off between Sinn Féin and the DUP over Irish language legislation could topple the institutions unless resolution is found in the coming days.

Following a meeting with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, Sinn Féin said the introduction of long awaited Irish language legislation is “the only way to resolve this issue”.

Speaking late on Monday, party leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “This evening, we met with the British government and told them that they need to move the Irish language legislation through Westminster.

“A number of weeks ago, the British government offered to legislate for Acht Gaeilge (Irish Language Act) in this way.

“At that time, we said our preference was that Irish language legislation would be delivered through the Assembly and Executive as was agreed in New Decade New Approach.”

Ms McDonald continued: “We have pursued that option vigorously over the last number of weeks. We have engaged intensively with the DUP and with party leader Edwin Poots.

“He has told us that they will not be delivering Acht in this mandate.”

This legislation was negotiated a year-and-a-half ago and it is now incumbent on the British and Irish governments to act. This is the only way forward to finally resolve this issue. Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald

Mrs Foster’s formal resignation on Monday as joint head of the devolved Executive begins a seven-day timeframe within which the DUP must renominate its chosen successor, Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan.

However, the joint nature of the office Mrs Foster shared with Sinn Féin’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill, means Ms O’Neill must also be renominated to her role within those seven days.

If one of the parties fails to renominate within the time period, a properly functioning executive cannot be formed and the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call a snap Assembly election.

Earlier, DUP leader Mr Poots and First Minister designate Mr Givan were pictured entering Stormont House.

Making her resignation speech to the Assembly chamber, the ousted DUP leader addressed the row over the Irish language that threatens to destabilise the institutions.