£17m for NI roads recovery fund with focus on rural areas

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced £17m for a roads recovery fund for Northern Ireland.

The minister said the money will be used to address areas of immediate concern across the road network, with a particular focus on rural areas.

Ms Mallon said: "Our rural areas, including our towns and villages, have a key role to play in supporting economic growth and enhanced rural living.

"Connectivity is a key issue for these areas and I recognise the important role that the rural road network plays. "

There has been historical under-investment in the maintenance of our road network for a significant number of years and many rural roads in particular are in need of repairs. Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon

The minister added: "Rural roads will benefit from a 50% increase in funding in this initiative, reflecting my commitment to continue this important work to benefit rural communities."

Ms Mallon told the Assembly on Tuesday that £15m of the fund would be allocated specifically towards rural roads.

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd said: "Rural dwellers will welcome any additional funding for rural roads given the state that some of them are in."

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley added: "Undoubtedly this is an issue in which all members that represent some form of rural constituency will face.

"The condition of many of our rural roads in sub-standard at best and the additional funding is welcome and needed. Could the minister outline timescales of delivery?"

Ms Mallon responded: "In terms of the prioritisation of works we submit reports to every council which details all of the roads that will be subject to improvement and that is then put into the public domain."

Meanwhile, Ms Mallon has also said new temporary centres will open this month to deal with Northern Ireland's driving test backlog.

During ministerial question time, the Assembly heard about one case where a young man had passed his theory test in May, but the earliest practical test date he could book was in October.

Theory and practical tests were cancelled when lockdown was re-imposed in Northern Ireland on 26 December and reopened for priority groups in April, before reopening to all in May.