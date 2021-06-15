Donegal homeowners take part in Dublin mica redress protest

People affected by the defective block scandal in Donegal are making their way to a protest in Dublin. Forty buses left the county on Tuesday morning with many more expected to take part in the demonstration outside the Dáil.

They’re demanding the Irish Government pay 100% redress to property owners with homes built from defective blocks. The blocks contain the mineral muscovite mica which causes them to absorb water and crumble. Up to 5,000 homes in Donegal are affected and at least one third due for demolition. More and more homeowners with mica are coming forward and the crisis has spread to Mayo. Many holiday home owners from Northern Ireland are also affected but people not resident in the Republic of Ireland and second home owners are locked out of the current redress scheme. Protestors claim it isn’t fit for purpose. Their campaign has gathered momentum in recent weeks. Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has become the highest profile personality to back the campaign, adding his support in a social media video.

A message of solidarity has also been painted onto Free Derry Corner. While protesters gather outside, politicians inside the Dáil are expected to debate a Sinn Féin motion calling for a 100% redress scheme.