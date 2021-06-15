Education Minister vows to help all NI children get school place

New Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has pledged to do all she can to ensure all children in Northern Ireland caught up in a row over the post-primary transfer process get a school place.

More than 23,000 P7 children found out on Saturday which school they would be going to.

According to the Education Authority, more than 98% of children were placed in a school of their choice and almost 85% secured a place at their first preference school.

However, nearly 300 children were not placed in any school and parents hit out, feeling they had been failed by the transfer process.

For the first time in decades, grammar schools did not use transfer tests to decide which pupils to admit after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the assessments.

While it is not perfect and adjustments will have to be made, I think we are doing the best that we can in order to ensure that every child has a place in school. Education Minister Michelle McIlveen

The new DUP minister, who has replaced party colleague Peter Weir following a reshuffle in the wake of Arlene Foster’s resignation as leader, undertook her first official engagement on Tuesday.

Visiting Ballysillan Primary School in north Belfast to present an award for excellence in pastoral care, she addressed the controversy.

According to Ms McIlveen, around 129 children who missed out on post-primary places have now been allocated schools and she will be working to resolve other cases.

“This is a really stressful time for parents and for pupils,” she told the PA news agency.

“There is expectation and excitement about what’s to come in September, and I appreciate that so many of them are dreadfully disappointed as a consequence of last weekend’s information that came through to them.

“We have been working really hard with EA colleagues and also with schools and, quite good news in that we have placed 129 pupils as from yesterday.

“Obviously that work is going to continue over the next number of days and probably the next few weeks as the numbers start to dwindle down.”

She added: “In line with that, there are a number of pupils who have maybe been allocated spaces in schools where they are not particularly happy, so there will be some movement around that as well.

“So, we are working very closely with schools in order to alleviate and create mitigations that will reduce that further.”