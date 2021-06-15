NI Secretary to ‘explore all options’ to introduce Irish language laws

Play video

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said he will explore "all the options available" to introduce Irish language laws in the region.

Following meetings with the main parties on Tuesday, Mr Lewis said it was "vital" that cross-community commitments to culture and language made in the New Decade New Approach deal are honoured.

He added: "This includes the creation of an Ulster Scots British commissioner, an Irish language commissioner, and an office of identity and cultural expression for everybody in Northern Ireland.

"I want to drive real progress on these issues for all of the people of Northern Ireland and I'll continue to engage closely with all parties to that end, exploring all the options available."

Sinn Féin had called on Mr Lewis to take on responsibility for passing the legislation in Westminster.

Mary Lou McDonald made the request amid a stand-off on the language issue that potentially threatens the future of powersharing.