No further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour period, according to the Department of Health.

It means the official death toll as recorded by the department remains at 2,155, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 115 new positive cases, out of 2,201 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 722 positive cases.

There are currently 15 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – none of them in intensive care or on a ventilator.

The latest figures come as England waits another four weeks for more coronavirus restrictions to finally be lifted.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Give has said he shares Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s confidence that 19 July will see the final easing of lockdown measures, adding that it would take “something bizarre and unprecedented” to push it back further.