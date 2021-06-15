Troubles pension scheme opening delayed

The opening of the long-awaited Troubles pension scheme has been delayed by two months.

The scheme will now open on 31 August.

Guidance on the scheme is still expected to be published by 30 June, with information sessions during July and August to provide more detail on the scheme.

Mr Justice McAlinden, President of the Victims' Payment Board, said he realised the news will be disappointing to some of the many victims, but the delay would ensure the scheme is "equitable and fair" to all applicants and give them and those supporting them time to consider the detailed guidance.

In March, Stormont's Executive Office formally pledged to pay for the scheme.

As part of the undertaking, the Department of Finance will make the necessary funding available to ensure eligible victims and survivors receive compensation.

The confirmation brought an end to a long-running legal battle about who should cover the potential cost of up to £1.2bn.

WAVE Trauma Centre expressed "bitter disappointment at yet another delay". Relatives 4 Justice said that the delay "makes sense" as the scheme will require significant preparation.